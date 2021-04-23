AstraZeneca vaccine: Lagos investigates cases of suspected blood clot

The Lagos State Government said it was investigating two cases of suspected blood clot following vaccination with AstraZenca vaccine in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this in a statement while giving update on COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

According to Abayomi, so far, following the administration of the first dose of the vaccine to 257,756 persons, just a few of the persons vaccinated experienced what is termed adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) or adverse event of special interest (AESI) characterised by pain at the injection site, fever or body pains lasting 24 to 48 hours and anaphylactic shock.

“We are being extremely diligent for blood coagulation disorders in view of the prevailing international scientific attention to the possibility of increased risk of developing blood clotting disorders and two cases are being investigated.

“It is important in the interest of scientific knowledge to be able to attribute any blood clotting problems directly to the administration of the vaccine.

“The Lagos State Government has robust surveillance systems to effectively monitor and track untoward events and I would like to urge anyone who experiences any adverse events to call the number of the LGA Disease Surveillance Notification written in front of the vaccination card so that such cases can be thoroughly investigated and monitored,” he said.

Abayomi said the government had learnt several lessons during this vaccination drive, and that the challenges encountered would be addressed before the commencement of the administration of the second doses vaccination drive.

One of the challenges, he said, included the need to perfect the digital platform that would ensure scheduling of clients to prevent overcrowding at the facilities, which led to opportunists taking advantage of chaos that might ensue.

Another challenge, he added, was continuous active risk communication to manage the expectation of the residents, educate them as to the need to properly monitor adverse events and report them through the official channels.

“We sincerely apologize to citizens that may have experienced any inconveniences during the first doses administration exercises and we pledge to try to manage the mammoth logistics more effectively moving forward.

“It is important to reiterate that residents, including vaccinated persons, must continue to adhere to the measures proposed to curb the spread of the virus, i.e. wearing of face masks in public, social distancing, avoidance of crowded areas, frequent washing of hands and practice of good respiratory hygiene.

“Lagos State is fully aware of the evolution and global circulation of COVID-19 virus mutant and variant strains that appear to be acquiring the ability to cause multiple waves characterized by more serious clinical outcomes in countries like India, Brazil and certain parts of Europe,” he stated.

He said Lagos State. the consistent epicenter of Nigeria, had come out of the second wave successfully, but noted that the government is not relaxing on its oars and is preparing assiduously for all eventualities. Mr. Governor is committed to achieve herd immunity for its population through the vaccination exercise.

Abayomi said Lagos State would work with the NPHCDA and other potential stakeholders to ensure a successful COVID vaccination campaign that would ensure the state is able to withstand or mitigate a 3rd wave. – The News.