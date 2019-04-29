ASUU rejects planned move integrated payroll system

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected a move by the Federal Government to use the 2019 personnel verification exercise to forcefully incorporate lecturers into the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPS).

President of the Union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi stated this in a letter written to Chapter Chairmen of the Union, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Ibadan by the Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Deji Omole.

The statement directed all members not to fill the 2019 Personnel Data Verification Form being distributed by the Budget Office of the federation.

Ogunyemi simply described the verification form as dubious.

According to Ogunyemi, while the Union was not against any verification exercise, the form of the exercise being distributed requires the supply of “IPPIS number” implying a dubious trap to forcefully migrate the Union members into the IPPIS.

“The attention of the leadership of the ASUU has been drawn to a circular from the budget office of the federation directing members of our union to participate in a Personnel Verification Exercise designed for selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies. An item on the form requires the supply of “IPPIS no”.

“This suggests that the so-called exercise is a disguised way of bringing back the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which our Union rejected in the past with informed arguments. All chairpersons are advised against falling into the trap of forceful migration to the IPPIS.

“All chairpersons are strongly advised to discourage their members from completing the form under reference until the Union review its position on the IPPS.”

Speaking further on the Directive, Professor Deji Omole stated that current IPPIS program does not accommodate the peculiarities of the job of university lecturers.

He noted that while the government has promised to revisit the design of the IPPIS, it has refused to do anything since the Union made its position known in 2014.

“The current state of IPPIS cannot accommodate the peculiarities of our job as scholars. Members should equally recall that the union has been engaging the federal government with a view to making relevant authorities to appreciate the implications and position of ASUU on the matter since 2014. Pending the resolution of the matter evidence of which shall be communicated to all members, no member of the union is allowed to enlist in the IPPIS,” Omole said.