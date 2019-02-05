Atiku cements reputation as “The Digital President” 

…pioneers World First innovative #AskAtikuYourself interactive video for the youth

Former Vice President and PDP Presidential candidate,Atiku Abubakar has cemented his reputation as Nigeria’s “ Digital President” by pioneering a World First innovative #AskAtikuYourself AI interactive video for the youth of the nation.

This was contained in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon by his Special Assistant On Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu who said the innovation will enable young people interact directly with HE Atiku Abubakar by choosing from a host of questions to pose to the PDP Presidential Candidate and hear directly from him his answers.

The innovative technology works on smart phones and any other device that can access a web browser from laptop, PCs to tablets.

It can easily be shared on social media, emails, SMS or WhatsApp.

Following a series of digital innovations throughout his campaign launched on the internet and social media such as the launch of #TheAtikuPlan on FacebookLive, HE Atiku has been lauded by Nigeria’s youth as ‘The Digital President’.

No wonder in the latest poll published by the American firm Williams & Associates, Atiku has not only doubled his lead to 12% nationally but is by far and away the first-choice candidate for the nation’s youth.”

Recall that HE Atiku as Vice President unleashed the mobile phone revolution following his liberalisation of the telecoms industry.

“Key to his plans to Get Nigeria Working Again, HE Atiku will unleash a second digital revolution by for example using mobile phones to transform the transparent delivery of Government services to the citizenry.

Another policy detailed in The Atiku Plan is to set up a Technology Venture Capital Fund to unleash further tech entrepreneurial talent in Nigeria.” Shaibu said.

“So, it is entirely fitting that this world pioneering Artificial Intelligence-based application was developed by a team of talented, young Nigerian tech entrepreneurs.”

To view Part 1 please click on this link: https://www.saibotlive.com/ask-atiku-part1/