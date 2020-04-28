Atiku’s son recovers from coronavirus, leaves hospital

April 28, 2020 0

Mohammed Atiku, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has tested negative twice for coronavirus.

Consequently, he is set to be discharged from Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja, where he has been receiving treatment.

“I have just received my second consecutive negative result,” Mohammed Atiku tweeted.

Recall that the former Vice President and chieftain of the opposition PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had tweeted via @atiku on March 23, that his Son had tested positive for coronavirus and moved to Gwagwalada for treatment.

