Attacks on security formations in Imo, Benue, others worrisome – Governors

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have expressed worry over recent attacks on security formations in Imo, Benue and other parts of the country, vowing to revisit the nature and depth of the crisis.

This is even as they took a position on the Executive Order 10 by President Muhammadu Buhari for the implementation of financial autonomy for state Legislature and Judiciary, which they refused to disclosed but directed the NGF committees to meet with representatives of the judiciary and legislature on to present those resolutions directly to them.

Answering questions from newsmen shortly after NGF meeting on Wednesday night at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Chairman of NGF, and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, said they reviewed variety of issues on security and the economy.

Fayemi said governors resolved among other things to further engage the federal authorities both at the political level and the security level, in order to deal with the multifaceted challenges bedevilling the country