AURAK signs MoU with Huawei Tech

The American University of Ras Al Kaimah (AURAK) President, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, and Huawei Tech FZ-LLC (Huawei) Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Li Shi, entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding in a signing ceremony hosted at the University.

AURAK is the first educational institution in the UAE to sign an MOU with Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices with integrated solutions across four key domains of telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services, committed to bringing digital technology to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected world.

According to the agreement, Huawei and AURAK will collaborate in utilizing training programs to transfer ICT technologies to AURAK via the Huawei ICT Academy.

Huawei will deliver training and certification programs to AURAK through the Huawei ICT Academy, provide the Huawei Certification Academy Instructor training service for AURAK faculty members, provide a scholarship for talented students, open the Knowledge Transfer Event Opportunity to students, and provide ten student internships.

In return, AURAK will provide teaching facilities to accommodate Huawei ICT equipment for the Huawei ICT Academy, provide faculty members to become Huawei Certification Academy Instructors, propose the Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy Certification course as an optional non-academic course for students, liaise with local networking industries to deliver HAINA Network training to other professionals in the ICT industry throughout the UAE, and work with Huawei to develop training schedules to meet student needs.

Both parties will monitor the Huawei ICT Academy programs that are the subject of this MoU and offer suggestions for continuous improvement, cooperate to explore other opportunities for alliances between the two organizations, and seek to address the ICT skill requirements in the UAE ICT industry.

Prof. Hassan is delighted with the numerous professional training opportunities the Huawei collaboration opens for students, “AURAK students will have an edge of the professional job market upon graduating after being fortunate enough to have experienced the trainings and certifications provided by Huawei.”

Mr. Li Shi, Huawei UAE CEO said: “We are proud that AURAK has selected Huawei as a partner to support the future UAE ICT leaders and nurture their talent. Innovation is vital to enabling the UAE to transform into a digital country, and it starts by enabling its youth. Huawei aims to support the UAE’s digital transformation that will in turn help the country achieve the national agenda.”

AURAK is a non-profit, government-owned institution of higher education which provides the local, regional and international communities with a North American-style education integrated with Arabic customs and traditions.

AURAK is licensed by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates and has been accredited in the United States of America by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) since December 2018.

AURAK offers a total of 22 accredited undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.