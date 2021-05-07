Australia-based member donates TV set to Nigeria Football Supporters Club

Donations have continued to come to the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) from its members in the diaspora, with

the latest, a 55-inch Samsung Flat Screen Television set by Australia-based Jude Agboma.

The brand new giant TV was handed over to the National Chairman, Reverend Samuel Ikpea, by the younger brother of the donor, Jude Agboma, on Thursday at National Secretariat of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Barracks, Lagos.

The younger Agboma said his elder brother made the donation in appreciation of total commitment and discipline of club members in supporting Nigeria Football locally and internationally.

He quoted Jude Agboma as saying that the giant TV is to further boost followership of other football games beside creating a more sophisticated relaxation and meeting point at the Secretariat close to both National Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadia.

An elated National Chairman Ikpea expressed gratitude to Agboma who he described as a credible and committed member in far away Australia.

“I lack words to describe the kind gesture of Mr Agboma who is a committed and reliable member. This giant TV is a big motivation to all members particularly now that football is gradually returning fully after the unfortunate Covid19 pandemic “, summarized Rev Ikpea who prayed for Agboma and others that have been value adders.

It was a follow up to donation of 6 brand new Yamaha Trumpets recently.

Ikpea who also thanked other member for the donation of Trumpets is also praying for more corporate support can as they would begin massive support for the Super Eagles in FIFA World cup qualifiers soon.