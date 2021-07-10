Authorities rescue four pregnant ladies from illegal confinement in Enugu

The Enugu North Magistrates Court on Friday granted one Blessing Eze, standing trial over alleged slave trade and unlawful confinement of four pregnant girls, N500,000 bail.

Eze, 27, whose address was not provided on the charge sheet, had pleaded not guilty to the two counts when the charges were read to her.

Following the application for bail by her counsel, Mr. S.N. Solomon, the Magistrate, Mr J.N. Achi-Kanu, granted the accused bail with one surety in like sum.

Achi-Kanu directed that the address of the surety should be verified and means of identification submitted to the court.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till August 3 for definite hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr. B.I. Ogbu, had told the court that the defendant and others now at large had, on June 17, conspired among themselves to confine the four girls in her house.

Ogbu said that their intent was to have the girls eventually give birth to babies that would be handed over to different hospitals to be sold to prospective buyers.

He said that the offence allegedly committed was contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Revised Law of Enugu State, 2004.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the pregnant girls were not in court, neither were their ages disclosed. (NAN)