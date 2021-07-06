Baba Ijesha: Outrage trails Yomi Fabiyi’s new movie ‘Oko Iyabo’

Nigerians on social media are currently dragging controversial actor Yomi Fabiyi over the debut of his film which depicted a case involving a Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha, who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Yomi Fabiyi, had on Sunday, July 4th announced on his Instagram that the movie, which he shared excerpts from it is out.

The new movie titled “Oko Iyabo” portrays Comedian Princess’s underage foster child that was molested as Baba Ijesha’s lover in the movie.

In the movie, Baba Ijesha was also seen as a victim who fell into a trap orchestrated by Princess.

Fabiyi also used real names of individuals involved in the case including actress, Iyabo Ojo whom the story apparently centers around.

This move has elicited heated criticisms and disapproval from social media users.

Twitter users are currently lambasting Yomi Fabiyi and other Nollywood stars who featured in the movie, urging people to report the movie to YouTube so it can be pulled down.