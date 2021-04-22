Baba withdraws police officers from EFCC

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba said the decision to withdraw senior police officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was due to current operational requirements of the force.

The IGP had in a letter dated April 15, 2021, addressed to the EFCC Chairman and signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, Idowu Omohunwa, ordered the withdrawal of senior police officers from Chief Superintendent of Police and above from the agency.

In the letter, the IGP said the withdrawal of the officers took effect from Wednesday, April 21.

He said the decision was informed by the current operational requirements of the force, saying that the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa is requested to kindly direct the immediate release of the concerned officers who were to collectively report to the undersigned at 10am for further instructions.

The IGP also requested that Bawa avail his office the comprehensive nominal roll of all police personnel attached to the EFCC to include their date of transfer and designations in the agency for the purpose of updating the records.