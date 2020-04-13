Babangida seeks more efforts to contain pandemic as Atiku raises hope of defeating scourge

A former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has called for more collaborative efforts on the part of all stakeholders for the containment of the pandemic in the country.

Babangida made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Minna yesterday in which he also called for synergy between the federal and state governments in their plans to check the spread of the pandemic.

Although Babangida said the figure of those concerned had continued to rise, he commended the three tiers of government “on the efforts so far made towards managing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.”

However, the presidency has said it’s taking a two-step approach in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In a tweet yesterday, the presidency said the president was taking the approach as a national response to COVID-19.

“In Nigeria, we are taking a two-step approach. First, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here, and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners,” it said.

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is positive that Nigeria would rise and defeat COVID-19.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this yesterday in his message to Christians on the celebration of Easter.

Atiku, in a series of tweets, stated that he had a strong faith in God that the nation in togetherness would bid farewell to COVID-19.

He also urged Nigerians to learn the relevant lessons that should be obtained in this period and profit from their experiences.