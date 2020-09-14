Ban on beer sales, consumption not because of Sharia – Kaduna LG boss

September 14, 2020 0

The Chairman of the Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mohammed Usman, said on Sunday that the ban on sale of beer and its  consumption in the area had nothing to do with Sharia law.

The chairman in Zaria on Sunday alleged that  the by-law enacted was deliberately misinterpreted by some Nigerians and organisations in order to create confusions.

He added that the recent court action by some operators and the state chapter of the  Christian Association  of Nigeria, would not force  the council to reverse its decision.

“We consulted all religious groups, including CAN, and they appeared at the public hearing  before enacting the law. We have also asked them to register with us they refused.

“It appears that all liquor sellers in sabon Gari did not have licence to sell or store beers as provided by law,”  he said.

On the demolition of some liquor joints, the chairman said the demolition was carried out by the Kaduna state Urban Development Authority with the mandate to do so and  not  the  council.

