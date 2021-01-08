Banditry, communal clashes displace over two million Nigerians – FG

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, on Thursday, said the country currently had over two million displaced persons.

She said the affected persons were displaced as a result of the activities of insurgents and bandits, and communal clashes.

Farouk stated this in an interview with State House correspondents after a visit to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said, “As of today, we have over two million displaced persons in the country, ranging from those displaced by insurgency, banditry, communal clashes and so on.

“The mandate of the ministry is to provide effective communication of national and international humanitarian interventions, ensure strategic disaster education and response as well as to formulate and implement policies and programmes geared towards social protection and inclusion of our citizens.

“The ministry is doing its best to see that people, who are displaced in this country, are given the necessary support by way of supporting their livelihoods, rebuild their homes in areas of disasters and settling those who have fled their places to seek refuge, provided their communities are safe for them to return. This is what we are working on and we hope to achieve the desired result.”

On the purpose of her visit to Buhari, the minister explained that it was meant to thank the President for his support on issues relating to persons with disabilities in the country.

She recalled that the President had in January 2019 assented to the bill on the prohibition of discrimination against persons with disabilities in the country, describing it as the first milestone.

The minister stated, “Mr President also graciously appointed the chairman, board members and the executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

“So, this is a visit to demonstrate our appreciation and our commitment to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Farouk claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress remained the first party in the country to have made provisions for persons with disabilities in wards, local governments, states and at the national level.

She recalled that part of Buhari’s campaign promises was to sign the Disabilities Act when he came on board and that the promise had since been fulfilled.

According to her, the next thing is for the President to issue an Executive Order for compliance with the Act.

She said, “So, this is an appeal we have made to Mr President and we are hopeful that he will direct both public and private buildings in this country to comply with this law.

“Another issue is that of funding. Mr President mentioned that the commission would be adequately funded in order for it to achieve the desired objectives of giving dignified attention to disabilities in this country.”