Banditry: Kaduna govt suspends schools’ resumption indefinitely

The Kaduna Government has suspended resumption of schools across local governments of the State until further notice.

Addressing a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai explained government took the decision due to the ongoing aggressive military operation against bandits in most parts of the State.

He informed the meeting attended by members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) as well as professional and community-based associations that the operation was aimed at flushing the bandits out from their hideouts.

El-Rufai added the government was committed to protecting vulnerable children from being attacked by fleeing bandits already feeling the superior firepower of the military.

He revealed the military has deployed more troops to the State for the operation and warned residents to be vigilant and mindful of unknown faces in their midst.

He warned that fleeing bandits might infiltrate their communities.

NMA Kaduna chairman, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, asked the Federal Government to licence the use of firearms for profiled citizens, saying such would enable the people to protect themselves from being attacked by bandits since security forces cannot be everywhere.

Sokomba argued licensing of firearms for citizens has become expedient due to the constant kidnapping of many people, including health workers.

A gender-based activist, Asma Mirza, stressed the need to deploy technology to the various flashpoints, including the forests and highways.