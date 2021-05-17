Banditry, kidnapping: Buhari should resign, says Afenifere

Leader of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural Organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office if he was patriotic enough.

Adebanjo said while Israel is using technology to combat war, Buhari is eulogising Nigerians to call on God to fight banditry, terrorism and kidnapping.

According to him, Buhari should be ashamed of himself for not taking the battle to bandits and others.

In his words: “Tell me why President Muhammadu Buhari should not resign if he is a patriotic enough.

“Israel is using technology to combat war and our own president is eulogizing us to call on God to fight banditry, terrorism and kidnapping; he should be ashamed of himself.”

Adebanjo also wondered why some of the northern governors took a call for restructuring as an attempt to undermine Buhari’s government.

“President Muhammad Buhari can only do better if he restructure Nigeria now.

“Each time I watch and listen to our northern brothers come on national TV, I marvel and feel so bad and inquire, do we really have one United Nation in the first place Restructure Nigeria now or we have Yoruba nation now,” he said.