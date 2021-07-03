Bandits abduct Sokoto River Basin manager

The Dutsin-Ma regional Manager of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), Labaran Muhammed Dandume, was on Thursday night kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Katsina State.

The victim, according to credible sources in Dutsin-Ma, was whisked away by the hoodlums who stormed his residence located inside the SRRBDA staff quarters in Dutsin-Ma at about 11.47p.m. on Thursday.

Though details of the incident were sketchy as at press time, sources at the scene of the incident said the arms wielding gunmen numbering 10 forced him into their vehicle and sped off in an operation that lasted “less than 20 minutes”.

One of the sources said: “Bandits numbering about 10 attacked the staff quarters of SRRBDA in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State yesterday (Thursday), where they kidnapped the SRRBDA Manager, Labaran Muhammed Dandume.”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident and pledged to give details later.