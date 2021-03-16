Bandits abducted three teachers, no pupil missing – Kaduna govt

Bandits have abducted three teachers from a primary school in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this on Monday while giving an update on the incident.

He, however, noted that no pupil was kidnapped or declared missing after a headcount was conducted.

As of the time when the news of the attack broke, it was reported that an unknown number of pupils and teachers were feared missing.

The latest attack followed the attempts by bandits to attack three schools in the state – at the secondary and tertiary levels.

While the military successfully thwarted the attacks on the Turkish International Secondary School and Government Science Secondary School in Ikara, bandits kidnapped some students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka.

The school came under attack very early on Friday, not long after bandits attempted to attack the Turkish school.

However, military operatives promptly arrived at the scene, leading to the rescue of 180 people comprising 132 male students, 40 female students, and eight civilian staff members of the school.

Thereafter, the authorities in Kaduna said 39 students, comprising 23 female and 16 male students were still missing.

A day after the attack, soldiers brought the rescued students to the school to pick their belongings while the school authorities asked all students to vacate the premises.

But a disturbing video surfaced on Saturday, in which the abducted college students called for help.

In the clip published by Channels Television, the students were seen being beaten by their captors, as they pleaded with the government to rescue them.

They were seen huddled together and sitting on tree leaves, with gun-wielding men, some of them dressed in military uniform, keeping watch over them. – Channels.