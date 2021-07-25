Bandits attack divisional police station, injure three cops in Kaduna

Three police officers were Friday injured in an attack by bandits on the Maraban Jos Divisional Police Station, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammad Jalige, said the incident occurred when the hoodlums, who arrived the police division in three Sharon utility vehicles, opened fire on the police officers on duty in their desperate attempts to gain access to the armoury.

Jalige said the police personnel, using their superior and tactical fire power, forced the bandits to retreat, some of them with bullet wounds.

According to Jalige, the gun duel between the bandits and the police lasted for some minutes, before they were repelled.

He however said one police inspector and two Special Constabulary personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries and were receiving medical treatment.

The statement said: “On the 23th July, 2021 at 2300hrs, there was an attack on Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters, where bandits in large number came in three Sharon utility vehicles and in their desperate attempt to override the personnel on duty shot sporadically in order to gain access into the Divisional armoury but met professional and stiffer resistance from the personnel on duty.

“The gun duel between the bandits and the Station Guards lasted for some minutes however, the superior and tactical fire power of the police forced the bandits to retreat of which some have sustained fatal bullet wounds.

“The operatives were able to secure the armoury, the entire station and other adjoining facilities at the Division.

“Sadly, one Inspector and two Special Constabulary personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“Investigation into the incident has since commenced using the available evidence recovered from the scene as effort is geared towards apprehending the fleeing hoodlums.

“In view of the above incident, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command issued a stern directive to all officers of the command to ensure that proactive measures are emplaced to protect all police facilities in the state and forestall the repeat of the ugly incident.”