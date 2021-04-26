Bandits attack Kaduna church, kidnap 4 worshippers, kill 1

…massacre another 7 in two LGs

Bandits struck again in Kaduna on Sunday as they attacked Haske Baptist Church, Manini, in the Chukun Local Government Area of the state.

Security agencies reported that the armed bandits attacked congregants at about 9:30 am, and killed a worshipper, Dr. Zechariah Dogonyaro.

According to the report released by the Kaduna government, about four worshippers were also abducted from the church while one resident, Shehu Mainika was injured in the general area by the bandits.

However, an eyewitness, Jacob Bala said: “Church service was going on when herdsmen just came and surrounded the church and started shooting.

“The came at about 9am. They were many and they were riding on motorcycles. They started shooting indiscriminately as we scampered for safety.

“My uncle, Dr. Zakariya Dogonyaro, was killed instantly. He works with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health. They shot him and he died on the spot.

“They kidnapped five people, including my late brother’s wife, my stepmother, my elder brother’s daughter, and two other people.”

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has strongly condemned the attack.

El-Rufai described the attack as a shocking act of depraved persons far-removed from humanity.

The governor added that attacking innocent worshipers who were exercising their natural and lawful right to assemble in worship, represented the worst kind of evil.

The governor sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Haske Baptist Church.

Also, seven persons were killed in fresh attacks in Birnin Gwari and Kachia local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The statement was based on an operational feedback to the state government by the security forces operating in the state.

Samuel Aruwan said the armed bandits invaded Bagoma village, Birnin Gwari LGA in Kaduna, and killed six persons.

He listed the six killed as:

– Bala Gwamna

– Kasage Ali

– Mai Jakki

– Makeri Kugu

– Haruna Kawu

– Ali Agaji

One person, Salisu Gwamna, older brother of the deceased Bala Gwamna, was also injured in the attack.

He said the armed bandits also killed one in Amfu village in Kachia LGA.

Aruwan identified the lady killed as Mrs. Rahila Dauda. – The News.