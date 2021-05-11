Bandits attack Katsina Mosque, abduct 40 worshippers

Bandits on Monday attacked a Mosque in Katsina and abducted 40 Muslim worshipers.

Reports said that the bandits stormed the mosque in Kwata, Jibia Local Government Area during the late evening Tahajjud prayers associated with the ongoing Muslim Ramadan fast and fired several shots into the air and later abducted the victims.

Katsina Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isah, who confirmed the attack described the location of the mosque as a bandit route on the borders between Katsina and Zurmi in Zamfara State.

He however stressed that 30 of the abductees had been rescued by security operatives.

He said “The report is true. Hoodlums attacked a Mosque in Kwata and abducted over 40 persons but we were able to rescue 30 of them.

“Investigation is on top gear to ensure the remaining ten are rescued and the criminals are brought to book.”

The former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, described the incident as unfortunate and sad.

Sani, in a tweet via its Twitter handle, said “The news that Bandits invaded a mosque in Katsina and abducted twelve people during Night prayers is unfortunate and Sad.

“Complete devotion is impossible when one’s ears are with the Iman and eyes are watching out through the windows.”