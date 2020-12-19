Bandits attack Zamfara Emir‘s convoy, kill 3 police officers, 5 others

Bandits have attacked the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad, killing eight people, injuring others.

According to an eye witness who escaped during the attack, “the Emir’s convoy was ambushed by the suspected gunmen along Zaria-Funtua highway last Thursday night while returning to Gusau from Abuja”.

“The Emir was coming back to Zamfara from Abuja in the midnight in convoy of his official vehicles”.

According to him, eight occupants of the Toyota Hilux including the driver were all shot dead by the gunmen

Among those killed in the attack according to the source were Dan Amal of Kaura who doubled as uncle to the emir, Shinfidan Kaura, Sarkin Dogarai, one Facebooker, three policemen and the driver of the Toyota Hilux.

The source further revealed that Emir passed the night at the Funtua Police Station in Katsina state.

Before his appointment as emir, Muhammad Asha was a Major in the Nigerian Army.

The incident happened on the same day that the abducted schoolboys from Kankara, regained their freedom.