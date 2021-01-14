Bandits demand N50m ransom for seven kidnapped Zamfara kids

Bandits have demanded the sum of N50m for the seven kidnapped children of the children of the factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Gyare Kadauri Sani.

The victims, Bashar, Abubakar, Haruna, Habibah, Sufyanu, Mubarak and Armiya, were kidnapped by bandits last Friday in Kadauri village.

Gyare disclosed that the bandits called him and told him to provide the money or forget seeing his children again.

“They called me and asked me to pay N50m for the release of the seven children and warned that they would kill them if the money was not paid on time,” he stated.

When asked if he had contacted the relevant authorities on the issue, Gyare said, “There is no need for me to see them since they are aware of what happened to me and nobody has sympathised with me.

“Even the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, who happens to be from my local government area, neither came to my house to sympathise with me, nor called me on the phone.”

He also lamented that the Chairman of the local government council, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi, also did not reach out to him on the incident.

“I feel highly disturbed; I feel like I am a complete stranger and I don’t know what to do at the moment, because I can’t afford the amount being demanded by these heartless people,” Gyare added.

He noted that he could not raise the amount being demanded by the bandits even if he sold all his property, saying, “I explained this to the bandits on the phone but they only laughed at me.”

Gyare expressed disgust over the nonchalant attitude of the relevant authorities towards the protection of lives and property of Nigerians.

He said his children were kidnapped by bandits without resistance from the security agents, who were alerted to what was happening in the village.

According to him, when the bandits entered in the village, the police were informed but they did not come to the scene until around three hours later when the bandits had finished their operation and left.

He, therefore, called on both the state and the federal governments to come to his aid and rescue his children.

When contacted, the spokesman for the state police command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said he was aware of the abducted children, but was not aware of the N50m ransom demanded by the bandits. – Punch.