Bandits kidnap Zamfara district head, son

Bandits have kidnapped the District Head of Gayari District of Gummi Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed and his son.

An indigene of the town, Malam Abubakar Sani told our reporter that, the bandits arrived Gayari town Thursday night and went to the district head’s house where they kidnapped him and his son.

According to him, the Ak-47 wielding bandits fired gunshots into the air to scare away neighbours who came out to rescue the traditional ruler.

Abubakar further explained that the kidnappers had earlier kidnapped the district head and his two children, but on their way, one of the children fell off from the motorcycle and ran back home.

The police spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu, who spoke to our reporter on phone, said the Command was yet to receive the report from the police in the area.