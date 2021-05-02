Bandits, kidnappers now have monopoly on violence – Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Saturday, expressed displeasure over the dimension insecurity has taken in the country, noting that bandits and kidnappers now have a monopoly on violence.

Oba Adeyemi, who spoke in Lagos during the 51st birthday celebration of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, said monopoly on violence should be the preserve of the government.

The first-class monarch, however, urged the Federal Government to be proactive in making the South-West safe for the residents, according to a statement on Saturday by the media aide to Adams, Mr Kehinde Aderemi.

The monarch stated, “The monopoly on violence must be concentrated in government but, regrettably, we are not having that now. Bandits and kidnappers now have a monopoly on violence compared to the government, which is the reason we are in this current situation.”

Oba Adeyemi also commended Adams for his courage, steadfastness and doggedness in the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race, adding that he had truly proved the gods right that his appointment was divine.

He said, “Aare Gani Adams’ appointment is divine and based on merit. It took me over five years to consult widely and seek the support of the gods in the spiritual realms before he was appointed. He didn’t contest or struggle for it. He was divinely appointed and my prayer is that he will lead the Yoruba race for a longer time.”

Meanwhile, the Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa, in Ile-Ife, Oba Adewole Adedire, who stood in for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, extolled Adams’ virtues, saying the traditional institution in South-West would always support Adams in ensuring the safety of the region.

Expressing appreciation to guests and dignitaries who graced the occasion, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland said the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow him to hold elaborate celebrations last year when he turned 50, noting that he was happy to celebrate his 51st birthday in grand style.

He said, “In commemoration of my 51st birthday, I am giving scholarship to four indigent students from four different universities, namely University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Ibadan and the Lagos State University, to encourage students to take Yoruba language seriously so that it will not go into extinction. I also urge the Federal Government to make the South-West safe for people.’’