Bandits kill 10 in Kaduna communities

The Kaduna State Government says suspected bandits have killed 10 persons in Zangon Kataf and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killing in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.

Aruwan said the military and other security agencies had reported the killing of 10 citizens in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas.

“In Zangon Kataf, Kurmin Gandu village was attacked by bandits, with five persons being killed. In addition, 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze.

“Some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area.”

According to the commissioner, some survivors of the attack are recuperating in hospital.

Aruwan added that search and rescue operations were in progress, and that information arising from the exercise would be communicated to the public.

He explained that it took the military hours to contain what would have resulted in further violence in the general area.

“Similarly, security agencies reported that armed bandits attacked Sabon Gayan village in Chikun local government area and killed four persons,” he said.

He said troops of “Operation Thunder Strike” were combing identified criminal hideouts in Sabon Gayan area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds.

“In another incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Turai, also in Chikun local government area and killed one person,” Aruwan said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the attacks, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls.

The governor also wished those injured a quick recovery.