Bandits kill 12 in fresh Kaduna attack

Some bandits have invaded Na’ikko village in then Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing no fewer than 12 persons while scores were injured.

Some houses were also razed by the bandits, a source said, adding that most residents of the area had fled the community.

The source said those that fled their villages are now taking refuge at Barkallahu, in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack when he visited the refugee camp at Barkallahu.

Nura Haruna, one of the victims who lost two of his sons and two brothers, said the attack followed “the abduction of a man and subsequent killing of his son by suspected kidnappers in a neighbouring community.”

He said the bandits stormed the village and started shooting indiscriminately at every person in sight, killing many innocent persons.

Haruna called on security agencies and the Kaduna State Government to fish out the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice.

He said, “Early in the morning, around 6:00am to 7:00am, one of my brothers called that they were burning their villages and killing people and I asked him who they were. He said they were civilian JTF and vigilantes.

“What really happened was that kidnappers came to kidnap one Alhaji and they also killed one of his sons and injured two people.

“So, the next day, some people came into our village and took the laws into their hands and started burning our villages and killing people.

“They killed two of my brothers and two of my sons. They killed Nasir, they killed Umar and Abdullahi as well as Abdulkadir. I want the government to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.”

While commiserating with the victims over the killings, the Commissioner (Internal Security) appealed to them to take recourse to the law and shun any form of reprisals.

Aruwan assured them that the government would do everything within its powers to arrest the mastermind of the attack and made them face the full weight of the law.