Bandits kill 16 people, police officer in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that bandits have killed 16 people and one policeman in Duskuru Village in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The spokesperson, SP Gambo Isa, who confirmed the incident, added that no fewer than 300 bandits armed with AK-47 rifles attacked the village in the early hours of Thursday.

He further disclosed that 14 persons were killed during the attack on the Duskuru Village while two vigilante members and one policeman were killed as they engaged the bandits in a shootout.

SP Gambo added that the attack was a reprisal attack by the bandits to avenge the killing of their members in an earlier attack on the village.

While giving an account of the attack, a resident of the village who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the attack left 15 residents of the town dead while several others sustained injuries.

He, therefore, called on the security agencies to always provide them with cover against bandits attack.

It was also gathered that the same gang killed one person and kidnapped another in a nearby village of Dungun-Muazu in the afternoon of the same day, Thursday. – Tribune