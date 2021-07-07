Bandits kill 19 villagers in Katsina

Bandits have reportedly shot 19 people dead at Tsauwa village, in Batsari Local Government Area, Katsina State in a renewed attack.

The terrorists reportedly stormed the village around 9:30pm on Monday and operated for several hours till early Tuesday before going away with their loots and killing 19 people.

The bandits were said to have begun shooting sporadically immediately they stepped into the village which resulted in the death of 19 people.

A resident who craved anonymity told The Punch that the bandits shot at fleeing villagers.

According to him, when they came, they started shooting and pursuing people who were trying to escape and those attempting to escape into the forest.

He said at the last count, they have killed 19 people and that the villagers buried them on Tuesday morning while those injured had been taken to hospital for treatment. – The News.