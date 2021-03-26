Bandits kill 20 in Niger State

No fewer than 20 men of the local security outfit in Kotonkoro town of Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State have been killed by bandits.

The incident, according to a very reliable source, occurred yesterday morning.

The vigilante were said to be on their way to some areas affected by banditry in the local government area when they were ambushed by the bandits.

According to the source, a highly placed government official, who preferred anonymity, said a reinforcement sent to Kotonkoro to rescue men of the vigilance group that were abducted also ran into an ambush and were also killed by the bandits.

“The casualty is very high,” the top government official disclosed yesterday.

It was said that a military post in the area was also attacked by the bandits but was not confirmed if there was any casualty on their side.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, when contacted, confirmed the report, saying so far, 20 vigilantes have been lost in the attack by the bandits.

Matane also said the military post in the area was also attacked, and “we lost one soldier.” – Thisday.