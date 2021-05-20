Bandits kill 8 residents, raze church, buildings in Kaduna

May 20, 2021 0

The Kaduna State Government says bandits have killed eight residents and razed buildings in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, made the announcement in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Kaduna

Aruwan said: “Security agencies have reported that bandits attacked Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun Local Government Area.

“As of the time of this update, eight residents have been confirmed killed in this attack.”

According to him, a worship centre was razed by the bandits, along with several houses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Senate asks Fed Govt to halt 5G network deployment

The Senate on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to suspend plans to deploy the 5G network technology in Nigeria till further notice.