Bandits kill 8 residents, raze church, buildings in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government says bandits have killed eight residents and razed buildings in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, made the announcement in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Kaduna

Aruwan said: “Security agencies have reported that bandits attacked Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun Local Government Area.

“As of the time of this update, eight residents have been confirmed killed in this attack.”

According to him, a worship centre was razed by the bandits, along with several houses.