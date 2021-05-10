Bandits kill ex-army sergeant, wife, daughter-in-law in Kaduna

A retired army sergeant, Christopher Madaki, his wife and daughter-in-law were on Saturday night killed by bandits in Kaduna state.

The tragedy happened at Golkofa community, Jama’a LGA.

Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the soldier’s son, Clement Madaki, survived the attack with injuries.

“According to the feedback, the assailants stormed the home of Sgt. Christopher Madaki (rtd), a scribe to a Ward Head at Golkofa, Jema’a LGA and shot him, as well as his wife and his son’s wife.

“The three were later confirmed dead, while his son Clement Musa Madaki, survived with injuries inflicted on him by the assailants.

“The scribe’s wife was identified as Mary Christopher Madaki, and his son’s wife as Alice Musa.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing in Golkofa village and described it as completely inhuman and ungodly.

“He prayed for the repose of their souls and charged security agencies to expedite action on the case,” he said.