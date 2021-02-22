Bandits kill father, son, abduct women, children in Kaduna

…raze church, two houses in separate attack

Armed bandits on Saturday night invaded Baka village, Igabi local government area.

The bandits attacked the family residence of the late Dan’azumi Musa – himself killed alongside his son, by bandits – a week earlier.

In the latest attack, a brother to the deceased, one Sale Musa and his son Amiru Sale Musa, were shot dead.

The bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children.

Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilized to the location. They engaged the bandits and rescued some captives from one of the bandit groups, while another group had earlier escaped with another set of hostages.

The rescued are listed as:

Aisha Isah

Halima Isah

Hannatu Umar

Hassana Umar

Hadiza Isah

Fadilah Bashir

Zaharau Isah

Maryam Bashir

Mikah Zakari

Yunusa Isah

Karima Umar

Kadija Umar

Rukaiyah Isah

Sumaiya Bashiru

The following were kidnapped:

Saudatu Garba

Laraba Idris

Auta Mansur

Ibrahim Danlami

Hauwa Sale

Fatima Idris

Safara Sale

Shafaatu Idris (infant)

Fiddausi Mansur (infant)

Governor Nasir El-Rufai conveyed his grief over the repeat attack, and condoled the family of the slain father and son while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

The governor also commended the troops for their quick response and thanked them for the safe rescue of 13 victims.

Also, armed bandits razed the building of the Holy Family Catholic Church, and two houses, in Kikwari village, Kajuru local government area Sunday.

According to the report received, the locals fled the area on receiving information that some bandits were sighted outside the village.

On getting to the location, the armed bandits set ablaze the place of worship and the two houses.

However, Gov. El-Rufai commiserated with the community and condemned the setting ablaze of the place of worship and two houses by armed bandits.

The Governor empathized with the church and assured them that the government under his watch would continue to work hard in the fight against banditry and other crimes.

He charged worshippers to remain strong in their faith and devotion, and see it as an act perpetrated by enemies of peace, humanity and diversity who will not succeed but will be defeated by the grace of God.

The Governor also directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess the damage done and take appropriate action.

Security agencies will sustain patrols in the area.