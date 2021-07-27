Bandits kill many in another attack in Zamfara

Bandits invaded Jaya settlements in Boko district of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Monday, killing residents.

Jaya is a cluster of villages located few kilometers east of Boko community.

Witnesses disclosed that the armed men invaded the village on over 100 motorbikes.

“They also made away with cows and other animals. I saw three injured persons being ferried to a hospital in Boko community. They were shot on arms, legs and thighs. They were however referred to a bigger medical facility”

“Few days ago, the armed men had attempted to attack one community there, but were ambushed by vigilantes who had got the wind of attack by the armed criminals. The armed bandits beat a retreat after several of them were killed.

“This apparently angered the bandits, they therefore reinforced and invaded the communities. Reports say they came on more than 100 motorcycles and when they laid siege, it was drizzling and people were taking shelter inside their houses.

“Several women and children had fled the communities and some of them arrived at Boko community this evening, despite the incessant rainfall,” a resident, Ali Aminu, told our correspondent.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.