Bandits kill NYSC member on Abuja motorway

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the death of one of its corps and member, Bomoi Suleiman Yusuf, who was allegedly murdered by armed robbers on his way home from orientation camp.

According to reports, the Batch B Stream 1 Corp member died after he was hit by a stray bullet along Abuja-Jere expressway.

In a statement released in Wednesday evening on Twitter, the Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, Adenike Adeyemi confirmed the killing of the corps member but denied reports that 16 corps members traveling with him were abducted.

The statement in part reads

”The true position is that, indeed, 17 Corps Members that completed the 2020 Batch Batch “B” Stream 1B Orientation programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ede, Osun State, on Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020 boarded vehicles heading towards the northern part of the country.

”Tragically, along Jere-Abuja Expressway, they were accosted by a gang of armed robbers whose sporadic gun shots unfortunately felled Corps Member Bomoi Suleiman Yusuf.

”It is imperative to state that the 16 other Corps Members were never abducted.

”The death of any Corps Member is a big loss, not just to his family, but to the Scheme and the entire nation at large.

”Sadly, it is always the darkest moment in the life of the Scheme. Management wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Late Corps Member Yusuf and prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.