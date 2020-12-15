Bandits kill pastor, kidnap 20 in Niger State

An ECWA Gospel Church pastor, Jeremiah Ibrahim, has been killed by bandits in Chukuba, Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

The burial of his remains at the weekend coincided with the kidnap of more than 20 people in Kukoki, Bassa/Kukoki in Shiroro LGA in the same state.

The pastor had gone from Kuta in Kubwa to check his farm at Chukuba when he was attacked.

His killers were also said to have kidnapped the wife of the Resident Pastor of Chukuba and some residents.

In Kukoki, another group of bandits also kidnapped 20 people and stole food items from the community.

Survivors, according to sources, deserted the community immediately the bandits left for fear of another attack.

Efforts to reach the state Police Command spokesman, Abiodun Wasiu, proved abortive as several calls made to his telephone line were not answered.