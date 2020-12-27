Bandits kill PDP chieftain in Niger State, kidnap three daughters

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kampala ward of Bosso Local Government Area of Niger state Alhaji Ahmodu Mohammed, has been killed by bandits.

Ahmodu’s three daughters were also kidnapped by the bandits.

An eyewitness said that the murder of Alhaji Mohammed, a successful farmer, took place Thursday after the bandits had paid two previous visits to his community.

The armed men were said to have previously attacked traders at the popular Beji market.

Thursday’s raid by the bandits who numbered about 15 and carried dangerous weapons took place around 2.00am, it was learnt.

A family source disclosed that “this is the third time that the bandits are attacking the man. They have been coming before but they couldn’t succeed because the man is very powerful”.

“He was shot several times before he eventually died,” the eyewitness said.

The police could not be reached for confirmation of the story but when contacted on phone, former Niger State Chairman of the PDP Alhaji Tanko Beji confirmed the story.

Beji said the remains of the slain Ward leader of the party had been interred according to Islamic injuction.

He also confirmed the kidnap of three daughters of the deceased and described the incident “as unfortunate and pathetic”.