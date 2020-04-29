Bandits kill police inspector, abduct village head in Kaduna

Bandits have killed a police inspector and abducted a village head and five others in a village in Kaduna State.

They ambushed a patrol van on Monday evening near Polwaya, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

Eyewitnesses said the bandits also killed a villager and abducted six others, including the village head.

A member of the local vigilante, Hussaini Imam, said the Police vehicle was heading for Birnin-Gwari when it was ambushed by the bandits.

The officers were said to be from the Buruku Divisional Police Station.

Another officer was seriously injured in the attack.

Kaduna State Police Command spokesman Mohammed Jalige could not be reached to confirm the incident.

 

