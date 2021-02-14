Bandits kill three travellers in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday said three travellers were killed by suspected bandits around Yakowa village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in the state made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday night in Kaduna.

Aruwan said security agencies reported the attack on a commercial vehicle around Yakwo village in Chikun Local Government Area.

He said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the development and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by the bandits while sending condolences to their families.

The commissioner said investigations into the incidents were in progress, as troops continue to intensify patrols in the general areas.