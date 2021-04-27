Bandits kill two more Greenfield University students

Two more students abducted from Greenfield University have been killed by the bandits of Kaduna state today Monday 26th April 2021.

The latest development came just two days after three students of the university – Sadiq Yusuf, Precious Nwakacha and Dorathy Tirnom Yohanna – were wasted by the bandits.

The latest killings happened six days after the students were abducted from their private school in Chikun LGA.

Kaduna commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said the bodies of the two students have been evacuated to the mortuary.

Read Aruwan’s statement:

On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021.

The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls.

The Government will update the citizenry on further developments.