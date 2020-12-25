Bandits kill two vigilantes, five traders in fresh Kaduna attack

Gunmen on motorcycles have invaded Galadimawa in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed seven persons, including two security operatives.

It was gathered that the bandits, who came in large numbers, took advantage of the weekly market day in the area, to strike on Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack, said scores of the bandits were killed by troops, while escaping after the bloody attack.

According to him, security reports indicate that the bandits sneaked into the market around 4pm and opened fire on the vigilantes, two of who died on the spot, and also killed five other persons.

The commissioner the victims as Yusuf Magaji Iyatawa and Dabo Bafillace (both vigilantes), as well as Danjuma Haladu, Shuaibu Isyaku, Isyaku Adamu, Shehu Dalhatu and Musa Haruna Kerawa.

Aruwan added that a commercial truck driver, Alhaji Yusuf Tumburku, had his truck that was loaded with 330 bags of maize burnt to ashes.

He said, “The security agencies comprising the police and troops gave the armed bandits a hot pursuit, while they escaped out of the general area.

“The bandits, who were on about 15 motorcycles, met their end in the hands of aggressive fighting air platforms, which engaged them and subsequently neutralised several of them.

“The ground troops are still carrying out clearance operations in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas.

“A commercial truck driver, one Alhaji Yusuf Tumburku, who had just loaded 330 bags of maize belonging to a trader, Alhaji Hamza Ungwan Lalle Giwa, had his vehicle and the grains burnt to ashes. One other car was burnt by the bandits.”

The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai had sent condolences messages to the bereaved families and commended security operatives for neutralising the bandits.

“The governor charged locals in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas of the Giwa local Government Area to continue to volunteer useful information to the government and security agencies,” Aruwan was quoted as saying.