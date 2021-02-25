Bandits raid Kaduna LGs, kill 18

Some bandits have raided the Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State, killing 18 persons.

It was learnt that the separate attacks happened between Monday and Tuesday.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, said the bandits attacked soft targets in Igabi and Chikun in the last 48 hours.

He said security operatives informed the state that the bandits first invaded Anaba village in Igabi LG, killing seven residents while houses were razed and over 20 cows rustled.

The commissioner gave the names of those killed as Ali Musa, Isa Sharehu, Tijjani Isa, Auwalu Shehu, Hashim Abdullahi, Hassan Saidu and Umar Rilwanu.

Similarly, Aruwan said the bandits struck at Barinje village in Chikun and killed eight persons, while some residents were abducted and others injured.

The commissioner identified those killed in Barinje as Sunday Gwamna, Lawal Jizo, Salha Barau, Sabo Barau, Umaru Barau, Muhammadu Azumi and Zailani Dogara as well as Jikan Gambo.

Also, Aruwan said the bandits emerged from the Buruku area and raided the villages in a cattle rustling operation, adding that in the process, “one Danjuma Isa from neighboring Ungwan Kanti village was killed as he made his way on foot to Kwarten Rigasa.”

He also noted that bandits invaded Sanhu Makera village, Birnin Yero, in Igabi LGA and killed one Yakubu Abdullahi, a farmer in the village.

In a related development, the commissioner said some assailants killed one Maryam Tahir in unusual circumstances at the Ministerial Pilot Housing Estate, Millennium City, Chikun LGA. – Punch.