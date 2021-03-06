Bandits raid Sokoto village, kill 13

Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the killing of about 13 people during another bandit attack on Tara village of Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, who confirmed this to our correspondent on the telephone, said the attacks also left at least three people critically injured, adding that they were receiving treatment at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Wamakko.

Abubakar said the state Commissioner of Police, Kamaldeen Okunlola, was in the village earlier on Friday and assured residents that additional security personnel would be deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, the village head of Tara where the attack took place, Mainasara Tara, said the bandits carted away a number of livestock away after burning down their food storage facilities.

He said, “They came at midnight through an unusual route to the village because our men and youths are guiding all the major entrances.

“We have not been sleeping at night because of the incessant attacks on our villages. We divided ourselves into groups and each group was guiding each of the major entrances into the village.

“They sneaked into the village and opened fire on members of the group that were stationed around that area, and killed them. They then proceeded to the town, killing people. We just buried thirteen bodies, including a six year-old-girl and seven people who were critically injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.”

Muhammed noted that this was the second time in two months that the village was attacked, recalling that they had lost about 200 livestock in the previous attack.