Bandits release 11 kidnapped victims to Zamfara govt

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has facilitated the unconditional rescue of 11 kidnapped victims through the carrot and stick initiative of his administration without paying any ransom.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the Governor of Zamfara State, Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin-Magaji said Governor Matawalle received the 11 kidnapped victims at the Government House, Gusau.

Receiving the victims,10 males and a female who are from Bukkuyum local Government Area of the state, the governor assured that his administration will not rest on its oars until total peace is achieved in all parts of the state.

Matawalle added that his carrot and stick approach was to ensure lasting peace and tranquility in all parts of the state and beyond. He said to achieve sustainable peace and security in the state, the peace accord and reconciliation process with repentant bandits will be sustained while those of them who refuse to repent and drop arms will face the full wrath of the law.

Matawalle directed that the victims should be taken to the hospital to ascertain their Health status before their final release to their respective families.

Earlier, while handing over the 11 kidnapped victims to the governor, the state Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran said the victims were rescued through the dialogue initiative without paying their abductors any ransom.

The rescued victims expressed delight and gratitude to governor Matawalle whom they described as the peace maker and bridge builder and lover of all the categories of people in the state.

It will be recalled that governor Matawalle had on Thursday held a meeting on security with all the critical stakeholders from Bukkuyum local Government Area in order to further discuss avenues of achieving peace and harmony in the state. – This Nigeria.