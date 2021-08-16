Bandits release 3 Yauri schoolgirls, expatriate

A bandits’ leader, Dogo Gide, has released three students of the Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri abducted by his men during a raid two months ago.

The freed students were released Sunday evening alongside one of their teachers and an expatriate.

The hostages were released through the intervention of negotiators working with intelligence services.

It was reliably gathered that the victims are being transported to Minna, the Niger State capital from Kotongoro, a village in Mariga Local Government Area of the State, where they were handed over. – Daily Trust.