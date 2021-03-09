Bandits storm Kainji National Park, kill one staff, injure four others

Bandits have invaded the Kainji National Park in Borgu Local Government area of Niger state and killed one of the Park guards while four others were seriously injured.

The deceased was named as Tanko Mohammed from Wawa town near New Bussa, headquarters of Borgu local government area of the state.

Four other guards who were on duty along with the deceased were also shot but survived the bullets and were rushed to the New Bussa General Hospital where they were treated.

The incident took place along Kemanji Oil Camp axis of Kainji Lake National Park, New Bussa.

It was gathered that the official Hillux van which the guards were using to patrol the park was burnt by the bandits along Kemanji Oil Camp axis of the Kainji Lake Park where the incident occurred.

The guards who were on routine patrol of the park were said to have run into the bandits during which the bandits fired them leaving Tanko dead instantly.

A source from Borgu Kingdom said the corpse of the slain guard was rushed to the palace of the district head of Wawa but was later taken to the Emir of Borgu Alhaji Mohammed Dantoro in his palace.

Later, the remains of the slain staff was taken to Wawa his home town for burial.

At the time of filing this report, the state Police Command was yet to comment on the incident. – Vanguard.