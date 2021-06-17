Bandits storm Kebbi College, kill cop, abduct students

Bandits on Thursday afternoon struck at Federal Government College in Birnin-Yauri, in Kebbi state and abducted scores of students.

A policeman who tried to challenge the bandits was gunned down, according to witnesses in the town.

A witness disclosed that “three or four teachers of the college were abducted. Out of the abductees, there was a Vice Principal and a female teacher.”

“Two students, a male and female, were said to have been shot by the bandits. The boy was shot on the buttocks while the girl sustained a gunshot injury on her arm”, the witness added.

Early in June, no fewer than 88 people were killed by bandits in communities in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area the State.

