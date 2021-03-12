Bandits strike again in Kaduna, kill seven, raze houses

Some bandits have reportedly attacked three local government areas of Igabi, Giwa and Chikun in Kaduna State and killed seven persons.

The bandits were also said to have injured others, as well as rustled 20 cows.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, presented the 2020 security situation reports Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

In that report, the commissioner had said bandits killed no fewer than 937 persons, kidnapped 1,972 persons and rustled 7,195 cattle in the state in 2020.

During the event, Nasir El-Rufai had insisted that his administration would not negotiate with bandits.

Aruwan, in a statement on Thursday, said the bandits stormed Gangi village in the Igabi LGA, shooting indiscriminately and killing four persons.

Aruwan gave the names of the four killed as Wada Sulaiman, Amiru Saidu, Yusha’u Mohammadu and Osama Abdulwahab.

He also said two persons, Ibrahim Jibrin and Abdulhamid Suleiman, sustained gunshot wounds.

He added that the bandits razed three houses belonging to Mohammad Jibril, Salisu Ya’u and Idris Muhammad and burnt a pick-up truck belonging to one Umaru Saleh.

The commissioner said 20 cows belonging to two residents of the village were rustled by the bandits.

The commissioner added that in another attack at Marke village in the Giwa LGA, the bandits killed one Rabiu Haruna.

He said in Kuriga, Chikun LGA, the bandits killed two people along Buruku Road.

“The victims were identified as Ibrahim Yahu Birnin Gwari and Haruna Usman,” he added.

The commissioner also stated that troops had continued to battle bandits in the different locations in four local government areas.

According to the commissioner, joint ground and air patrols conduct sweeping missions across Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas, neutralising bandits in large numbers.

“Receiving the operational feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for the extensive joint missions and commended their thoroughness and commitment.”