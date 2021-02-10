Bandits unleash mayhem in Kaduna, kill 23 within 24 hours

Bandits have killed 23 persons across five local government areas in Kaduna state within the last 24 hours.

The attacks took place on soft targets in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas.

In Birnin Gwari LGA, 10 citizens were killed by bandits in an attack on Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi ward.

The victims were identified as:

Abdu Hasan

Sufyanu Musa

Faisal Zubairu

Abdullahi Hasan

Ali Abdu

Rabiu Aliyu

Zubairu Yau

Bukar Yusuf

Mamman Ibrahim

Dankande Musa

The following were injured in the attack:

Baushi Alu

Rabe Sani

Usama Sani

In Igabi local government area, bandits shot dead one Dayyabu Yahuza between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village, near Gidan Kurmi.

In Giwa local government area, armed bandits invaded Janbaba village, one Yakubu Sule was shot dead.

In Kishisho village, Kauru local government area, gunmen suspected to be from a neighboring state killed five persons, listed as:

Danlami Sunday

Abbas Abou

Sati Yakubu

Shaba John

John Francis

In Chikun local government area, five citizens were killed by bandits in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai ward.

They are:

Habila Ibrahim

Samaila Audu

John Musa

Birnin Aboki

Ali Aboki

Similarly, in Agwa, Chikun LGA, one Bitrus Joseph was shot dead in an attack by bandits.

Also in Chikun local government area, one bandit was killed near Bugai, when members of the community repelled an attack.

However, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the attacks.

The Governor sent his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. He offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the slain, and a speedy recovery for the injured.

As of the time of this security update, the air platforms of the Nigerian Air Force are trailing and engaging bandits in some locations in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs, and citizens will be briefed upon the receipt of operational feedback.

Governor El-Rufai, however, wished the military success in the ongoing operation as he awaited reports.