Banks, govt ministries, others collude to divert funds – Senate President alleges

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has accused some banks of conniving with certain categories workers in government agencies to divert public funds to private pockets.

He has therefore tasked the anti-corruption agencies to focus more on the activities of the banks especially their handling of government funds.

Lawan spoke on Thursday at a brief ceremony in his office where the executive officers of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria made him their patron.

He said, “Our anti-corruption agencies should go beyond looking at what the government agencies are doing. They should also look at what our banks are doing.

“Some of these banks, I don’t have figures or names, a lot of times we have placed implicit trust in them but monies are diverted and accounts that have no approval of the accountant-general to be opened are being operated.

“Before the introduction of TSA, we have had stories of hundreds of bank accounts operated by some agencies but of course, we know the limit the Accountant-General of the Federation has approved for agencies of government to operate.

“Whenever and wherever we want to fight corruption, we must ensure that we emphasise on prevention because corruption has been in existence, maybe as old as when human beings started to live on earth.”