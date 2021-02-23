Banky W, wife welcome baby boy

Singer Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi, who got married in 2017, have welcomed their first child together.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, February 22, 2021 where he announced the big news as part of activities to mark Adesua’s birthday.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to my lady, my love and Purpose Partner, My world, my wife and Baby Mama. I didn’t think it was possible for you to be more beautiful than you already were… but I was wrong. Because you’re not just beautiful, you’re strong. You’re grace and favour personified, and you’re so much more,” he wrote.

“Words cannot properly express how grateful I am for you, how much I love you, or what we’ve been through. I’m thankful that you’re mine And that God made everything beautiful in His time He turned our tears into triumph, and our loss into laughter.”

“He’s changed our lives forever, here’s to the next (and best) chapter Nothing I can say or do can top what He gave us. My baby had a baby and he’s everything we prayed for @adesuaetomi Happy birthday “Mama Zaiah” I love you SCATTER.”

In another post shared via her Instagram page, Adesua revealed they welcomed their child four weeks ago.